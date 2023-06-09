Farmers have been warned to spray their potato crops to prevent blight.

Met Éireann has advised potato growers that weather conditions will be suitable for the spread of blight over the weekend.

The national forecaster has rolled out a yellow blight warning from Friday at 3pm until Monday at 7pm, with all counties to be affected.

Weekend weather will be humid enough for the spread of blight.

A blight warning such as this is issued when a spell of mild and humid weather is forecast to last long enough for potato blight spores to develop and subsequently spread to nearby plants.

Ideally, potato farmers should spray their crops to avoid the spread of blight 48 hours before a Met Éireann warning.