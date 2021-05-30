Met Éireann has issued a status yellow blight warning for Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.
The warning will kick in on Tuesday 1 June at 9pm and last until midnight on Thursday 3 June.
“Weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight in early sown crops will develop in parts of Munster from Tuesday night through to Wednesday night. There will be opportunities for spraying during the rest of Sunday and during Monday and Tuesday,” Met Éireann said.
Blight can devastate potato crops and growers will be particularly vigilant this time of year.
SHARING OPTIONS: