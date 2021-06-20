Met Éireann has issued a status yellow blight warning.

Affected counties will include Donegal, Leitrim, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

“Conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will develop in western and northwestern counties from Wednesday evening through Thursday. There will be opportunities for spraying during Monday and during Tuesday morning,” Met Éireann said.

The warning will be in place from Sunday 20 June at 14.50 until Thursday 24 June at 23.30.