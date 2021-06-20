Met Éireann has issued a status yellow blight warning.
Affected counties will include Donegal, Leitrim, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.
“Conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will develop in western and northwestern counties from Wednesday evening through Thursday. There will be opportunities for spraying during Monday and during Tuesday morning,” Met Éireann said.
?? Sunday - Father's Day Weather ??— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 20, 2021
???Mostly cloudy with sunshine developing during the day in the east
????Elsewhere, staying cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain. Heavy & possibly thundery this afternoon.
??? Mild & humid. Highs of 16-20C
More here ??https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/i2lz7L2Ops
The warning will be in place from Sunday 20 June at 14.50 until Thursday 24 June at 23.30.
