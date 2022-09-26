Potato crops in Cork and Kerry will be exposed to blight for the first half of this week.

A potato blight warning has been issued by Met Éireann for counties Cork and Kerry.

The level yellow warning suggests that conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will develop in the counties.

The warning covers the period from Monday lunchtime to Wednesday lunchtime.

“There will be limited opportunities for spraying due to breezy conditions and rainfall,” says the national weather forecaster.

Spores

Met Éireann issues a potato blight warning if a spell of mild and humid weather conditions is forecast to last long enough for potato blight spores to develop and subsequently spread to nearby plants.