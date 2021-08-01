Met Éireann has issued a status yellow blight warning for Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.
The alert comes into effect at 6am on Monday.
Conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will occur early this week.
There will be opportunities for spraying on Sunday, but these will become limited from Monday due to unsettled conditions.
The warning will remain in place until noon Wednesday.
Afternoon Update:— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 1, 2021
Continuing mostly cloudy?? early this afternoon, but brightening up later with sunny spells??? in all areas by evening.
Highest temperatures??? of 16 to 20 degrees, coolest in the north, in a light to moderate northerly breeze. pic.twitter.com/ZZYypoFgVI
