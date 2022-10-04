This Belgian Blue-cross heifer, born February 2022 and weighing 330kg, sold for €1,920 (€5.81/kg).

Golden-coloured weanlings were keenly battled for at Balla Mart’s 50th anniversary show and sale, with a small selection of Blue heifers being the highlight.

With 50 years having passed since the first sale at the Balla Mart premises back on 5 October 1972, quality cattle were met with firm demand at the celebratory sale.

Weanling bulls were met with firm demand by both agents and farmers, with most bulls in the 300-400kg category. Prices for these bulls averaged at €2.98/kg, with the top third averaging €3.49/kg. Bulls from 400-450kg sold to an average of €2.81/kg, with the top third selling for an average of €3.21/kg.

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer, born February 2022 and weighing 305kg, sold for €1,520 (€4.98/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer, born January 2022 and weighing 310kg, sold for €1,280 (€4.13/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer, born December 2021 and weighing 310kg, sold for €1,200 (€3.87/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull, born March 2022 and weighing 320kg, sold for €1,220 (€3.81/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull, born December 2021 and weighing 325kg, sold for €1,200 (€3.69/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull, born March 2022 and weighing 350kg, sold for €1,130 (€3.22/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born January 2022 and weighing 300kg, and sold for €890 (€2.97/kg).

Heifers were similar in that the majority were in the 300-400kg bracket.

MartBids analysis showed this bracket of heifers sold to an average of €3/kg, with the top third achieving an average of €3.48/kg.

Heifers weighing between 200-300kg sold to an average of €3/kg once again, with the top third selling on average for €3.44/kg.

Standout price on the day was €1,920 (€5.81/kg) for a Belgian Blue heifer weighing 330kg.