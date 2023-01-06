This ewe lamb from the Maskview flock sold for €540.

Hosted after the Carrick Christmas Belles sale, the South of Ireland Christmas female sale had a subdued tone to it, although top-quality lots still achieved strong prices.

A shortage of in-lamb hoggets, with only three on offer, likely affected trade.

Top price of the day went to Jonathan Walls' reserve champion lamb, which sold to Paul Sammon for €660.

A sixth-placed lamb in the pre-sale show, exhibited by Aidan Killeen of the Ballinchalla flock, saw a considerable interest and sold for €600 to David Love, Donegal.

This in-lamb hoggett from the Ballinchalla flock, scanned carrying triplets, sold for €600.

This lamb was bred by a homebred sheep of Aidan’s, N001 Ballinchalla.

Matching Aidan’s price was Adam Killeen’s second-placed shearling ewe, which was knocked down at €600.

Tom Staunton, Tourmakeady, Co Mayo, saw his pen topper, a fourth-placed ewe lamb sired by N004 Drummuck, sell for €540.

A further brace of lambs from Maskview sold for €500, one by N004 Drummuck and one by N009 Temain.

Last in the sale was Joe Scahill’s Faughburren Flock, which saw their P003 Braeburn-bred lamb sell for €480.

Average: €360.

Clearance: 55%.