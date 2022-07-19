It was a busy day for Longford man, James McNally, who turned out a team of nine on Saturday in the Belgian Blue ring. His hard work culminated in first, second and third in both the Belgian Blue male or female any age and no permanent teeth classes, as well as Belgian Blue champion with his January-born Moderato heifer, and the overall champion of champions.

The champion of champions was calculated on a points-based system with the top prizes awarded to the exhibitors attaining the highest points on the day.

There was a tie on the day for the overall reserve champion spot between Conor Craig, William and Andrew Woods and Sinead McKeon.

In the Angus ring, the championship was secured by Cavan men, William and Andrew Woods with their cow, Dungimmon Nibbles, a December 2016-born daughter of Rosemead Karona with her January-born Haymount Warsmith-sired bull calf at foot, Dungimmon Victor. Victor also secured first in the 2022-born bull or heifer calf class.

The reserve champion Angus remained in Longford with Derek and Martina Craig, with their November 2021-born bull Killenora Usaine sired by HW Fergal who took the top spot in the September-born bull or heifer class.

Paul Bohan from Mohill, Co Leitrim, took top honours in the Hereford ring with his 2015-born cow Clonroe Elsie. The reserve champion went to Sam and Louisa Ferguson from Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, with their December-born bull calf sired by Trillick George.

In the Charolais ring, it was Simone McCabe and Niall Maguire’s cow and calf pair that triumphed, three-year-old Birches Pretty Lady with her November-born bull calf at foot, Rockyvalley Stetson.

Standing beside the pair in the reserve champion spot was Martin Hughes from the Poterleagh Herd who had previously won the September class.

Top spots in the Shorthorn section on the day went to Martina and Derek Craig from Edgeworthstown ,Co Longford, with their cow and calf pair Millbawn Amber and Millbawn Willow in the Shorthorn cow in calf or with calf at foot class.

The Shorthorn heifer with no permanent teeth class went to Mary Hyland from Navan, Co Meath, with her heifer Hail Lass sired by Clonina Explorer.

The Granard young stockperson champion on the day was yet again Nichola Mulligan from Creggs, Co Galway, who is really putting herself on the map this year. She was followed closely by Ciaran Fallon in second and Ciara McKeon in third.

For Frank and Aisling Burke from Croom, Co Limerick, it was a day full of cheer when they realised Limerick could win more than hurling all-Irelands as they secured the top spot in the Irish Shows Association and Granard Agricultural Show, non-pedigree suckler cow and calf all-Ireland with their Lodge Hamlet cow Brooklyn and Imperial calf at foot.

Second in this all-Ireland was Donegal man Martin Harold with his six-year-old TVR cow and January-born calf with third place going to Frank Mulligan from Co Galway, with his BB 2247 cow and her calf at foot.

The overall commercial championship on the day went to exhibitor John Daly, Arva, Co Cavan, with his Lodge Hamlet heifer, the aptly named Fancy Pants who caught the eye of judge Joshua Miller.

Standing in reserve was Martin Harold from Glenswilly, Co Donegal, with his Elgin heifer Corkey.