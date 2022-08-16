Padraig Higgins's national champion ram lamb is entered for the Blue Texel premier sale at the weekend.

The Irish Blue Texel Sheep Society is holding its annual premier sale this Saturday 20 August in the show grounds in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Over 100 lots, including ram lambs, ewe lambs, shearling rams and shearling ewes of both the Blue Texel and Dassenkop breeds, have been entered for the show and sale.

Many prizewinners from the national show in Athlone earlier in the summer are entered, including the national champion Blue Texel ram lamb, national champion Dassenkop ram lamb and national champion Dassenkop female, to name a few.

Last year’s top price hit €3,050 for a ewe lamb from Galway men Kieran and Kevin Swift.

Young handler

A highlight of the day will be a special young handlers' class, where young people under 16 can come and show a lamb and get some tips from experienced handlers.

Young people who wish to get involved on the day don’t have to have a lamb entered to participate.

The pre-sale show will take place at 9am, with the sale kicking off at 1pm.

Purchasers wishing to register for online bidding are asked to contact the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society well in advance of the sale.