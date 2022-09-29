This LMX weanling bull born 18 October 2021 weighed 564kg and sold for €1,900 (€3.37/kg).

Well-muscled Belgian Blue and Limousin cross weanlings made over €4.00/kg at Carnew Mart’s second annual weanling show and sale on Wednesday evening.

There was some 180 heifers and 320 weanling bulls put through the ring in Wicklow with mart manager David Quinn reporting a 100% clearance rate for the 500 head.

The top price went to an exceptional 390kg spring born well-muscled, roan Belgian Blue cross heifer who sold for €2,000 (€5.13/kg).

“There was nothing missed. In general, good shipping bulls and heifers were making the €4.00/kg mark,” Quinn said.

Quality stock

There was large showing of extremely muscled Belgian Blue and Limousin weanlings with strong demands for any crosses and roan animals that entered the ring.

This LMX weanling bull born 25 November 2021 weighed 460kg and sold for €1,320 (€2.87/kg).

Less muscled, but good quality Charolais and Limousin cross bull weanlings made in the region of €2.80-€3.10/kg and plainer lots, of which there were very few, made between €2.20/kg and €2.40/kg.

Heifers of similar quality were on par with the equivalent bull weanling prices paid.

This BBX weanling bull born 18 December 2021 weighed 486kg and sold for €1,780 (€3.66/kg).

Demand for the quality weanlings was down to a strong attendance by exporters with about 12 of Ireland’s leading buyers, including a number from Northern Ireland, present at the sale, said Quinn.

This BBX weanling bull born 21 October 2021 weighed 526kg and sold for €1,890 (€3.59/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, bull finishers buying stock said that despite the high prices, they hope they make a sufficient margin on cattle this winter.

This LMX weanling bull born 18 December 2021 weighed 420kg and sold for €1,270 (€3.02/kg).

This LMX weanling bull born 3 April 2022 weighed 332kg and sold for €1,120 (€3.37/kg).

This LMX weanling heifer born 1 February 2022 weighed 368kg and sold for €1,480 (€4.02/kg).

This LMX weanling bull born 12 March 2022 weighed 296kg and sold for €860 (€2.90/kg).

This CHX weanling bullock born 3 February 2022 weighed 214kg and sold for €550 (€2.57/kg).

This BBX weanling bull born 30 December 2021 weighed 434kg and sold for €1,530 (€3.53/kg)