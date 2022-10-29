This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born April 2022 and weighing 275kg sold for €1,810 (€6.58/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born September 2021 and weighing 405kg sold for €1,380 (€3.41/kg).

Over 1,100 cattle went through the Gort sales ring last Thursday night, with weather bringing more weanlings out than normal.

There was a good variety at the monthly special continental weanling sale, with predominantly a Limousin, Belgian Blue and Charolais-cross influence.

The top price was secured by a Limousin-cross heifer weighing 375kg and selling for €2,490 (€6.64/kg).

With a busy ringside and strong online activity, feeders and live exporters were very active for the top-quality continental females.

Some super U-grade heifers commanded prices of up to €5.00/kg and frequently more.

Continental heifers ranged from €1.97/kg to €7.41/kg. Most of the Charolais and Limousin lots ranged from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg, with exceptions such as one Limousin-cross heifer weighing 395kg selling for €1,870 (€4.86/kg) and the aforementioned Limousin-cross heifer weighing 375kg selling for €2,490 (€6.64/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born September 2021 and weighing 405kg sold for €1,150 (€2.84/kg).

This Limousin-cross calf born April 2022 and weighing 240kg sold for €680 (€2.83/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born March 2022 and weighing 330kg sold for €1,170 (€3.55/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born April 2022 and weighing 280kg sold for €1,110 (€3.96/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born May 2022 and weighing 375kg sold for €970 (€2.59/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born November 2021 and weighing 445kg sold for €1,310 (€2.94/kg).

Belgian Blue heifers met serious demand, with one Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 270kg selling for €2,000 (€7.41/kg). In general, prices ranged from €2.45/kg to the top price of €7.41/kg.

One Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 310kg sold for €1,600 (€5.16/kg) and another weighing 385kg sold for €2,000 (€5.19/kg). A Blue heifer weighing 400kg sold for €2,370 (€5.93/kg), while a blue heifer weighing 405kg sold for €2,330 (€5.75/kg).

Another of these heifers weighing 340kg sold for €2,000 (€5.88/kg), while the top of the lots, weighing 260kg, sold for €1,900(€7.31/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born November 2021 and weighing 440kg sold for €2,060 (€4.68/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born November 2021 and weighing 400kg sold €2,370 (€5.93/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born October 2021 and weighing 395kg sold for €1,270 (€3.22/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born January 2022 and weighing 405kg sold for €1,200 (€2.96/kg).

Charolais and Limousin weanling bulls typically ranged from €1.80/kg to €3.30/kg. One standout Limousin-cross bull weighing 280kg sold for €1,120 (€4.00/kg).

Belgian Blues seemed to dominate the bull ring once again, frequently passing the €3.00/kg mark, with one bull weighing 345kg selling for €1,500 (€4.35/kg) and another weighing 390kg selling for €1,450 (€3.72/kg)

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Gort auctioneer Pat Considine said: “There was some exceptional quality here in Gort tonight, especially giving consideration to the time of the year.

“The weanling bulls in particular were of really excellent quality. Plainer heifers were a little easier but for the quality, the trade was unchanged for the heifers.”