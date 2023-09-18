On Wednesday, 13 September, Carnew Mart hosted the dispersal sale of the well-known Bluestar Belgian Blue and Suckler Herd. The sale consisted of 35 maiden heifers, 5 in-calf heifers, 35 cow and calf pairs and 1 stock bull. The sale saw cows top at €4,880 and heifers top at €4,550.

With an average price of €3,000, cows and cows with their calves at foot sold from €2,320 up to highs of €4,880 which was paid for a Belgian Blue-cross cow with her Belgian Blue heifer calf at foot and is due to calve again in February 2024. Another Belgian Blue-cross cow with her Limousin bull calf at foot who is due to calve again at the beginning of March next year sold for the second-highest price in the cow section of €4,150.

Excellent trade

The heifers met an excellent trade with plenty of buyers around the ring. Demand was high and customers were extremely keen on the quality that the Bluestar herd had to offer.

Topping the heifer lots was a pedigree Belgian Blue heifer sired by Nayakou and weighing 556kg that sold for €4,550 (€8.18/kg). Another popular lot on the day was a yellow roan EBY sired Limousin-cross heifer that weighed 592kg that sold for €2,560 (€4.32/kg).