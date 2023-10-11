Concerns are growing in England about a potential incursion of bluetongue after a severe outbreak of the variant BTV-3 in the Netherlands. The Dutch reported its first cases since 2009 last month. This has grown to over 700 cases in the past week.
Mortality in sheep flocks is reported as high as 30%.
Read more
Bluetongue warning on imported cattle
Bluetongue poses serious threat to livestock industry
Concerns are growing in England about a potential incursion of bluetongue after a severe outbreak of the variant BTV-3 in the Netherlands. The Dutch reported its first cases since 2009 last month. This has grown to over 700 cases in the past week.
Mortality in sheep flocks is reported as high as 30%.
Read more
Bluetongue warning on imported cattle
Bluetongue poses serious threat to livestock industry
SHARING OPTIONS: