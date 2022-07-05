Bailey Machinery Sales (BMS) based in Mountrath, Laois, will represent Northern Irish manufacturer SlurryKat at this year’s FTMTA Show.
On the BMS stand exhibitors can expect to see a 4,000-gallon slurry tanker from the brand’s Premium range. In terms of specification, it will be fitted with a Doda umbilical pump and overhead boom. The tanker will also be fitted with a 12m Slurrykat dribble bar and Krohne flowmeter.
Something a bit smaller but sure to grab the attention of many showgoers will be the new Slurrykat macerator. This will be the first public appearance of the Armagh-based manufacturer’s in-house-designed macerator, although exact details as of yet remain limited.
Also on the BMS stand will be the 1,200m double-drive mega Bak Pak reeler, 800m front reeler and the tried-and-tested Doda HD35 umbilical pump.
