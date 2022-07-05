Front and centre of the BMS stand will be a 4,000 gallon tanker and 12m dribble bar from the Slurrykat Premium range.

Bailey Machinery Sales (BMS) based in Mountrath, Laois, will represent Northern Irish manufacturer SlurryKat at this year’s FTMTA Show.

On the BMS stand exhibitors can expect to see a 4,000-gallon slurry tanker from the brand’s Premium range. In terms of specification, it will be fitted with a Doda umbilical pump and overhead boom. The tanker will also be fitted with a 12m Slurrykat dribble bar and Krohne flowmeter.

Punters will also have the first sighting of Slurrykat’s own macerator.

Something a bit smaller but sure to grab the attention of many showgoers will be the new Slurrykat macerator. This will be the first public appearance of the Armagh-based manufacturer’s in-house-designed macerator, although exact details as of yet remain limited.

Also on the BMS stand will be the 1,200m double-drive mega Bak Pak reeler, 800m front reeler and the tried-and-tested Doda HD35 umbilical pump.