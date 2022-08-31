Ireland may have sizzled this summer and registered its warmest temperatures on record, but sometimes you just can’t get enough of a great thing. Well, that’s what the good folk of Farmer Business Developments must reckon in any case since the lucky lads of its board are being whisked off to La Cala Resort in southern Spain next week to enjoy a slap-up meal and a traditional old-fashioned jolly while also attending to business.

The Dealer is not privy to the make-up of the travelling party but he understands that those eligible for selection primarily include current board members and their partners.

The four-star Le Cala Resort is part of the Farmer Business Developments hotel group. Located between Marbella and Malaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol, it boasts a luxury spa, all the mod-cons and three 18-hole golf courses.

The Farmer Business Developments board is chaired by Padraig Walshe and includes a number of IFA heavyweights such as Jer Bergin, Barry Donnelly, TJ Maher, Joe Healy and Eddie Downey. ICOS is also well represented through James Kane and Edmund Lynch.

The lads will obviously keep an eye on the weather back home while away; and hope that the rain clouds piling in from the Atlantic bring more than a morsel of moisture to their sun-baked Irish holdings.

It’s always easier to wish for rain at home from the comfort of a Spanish sun lounger.