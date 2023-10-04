The new L95 is powered by a 75hp 2.4l V2 Bobcat engine.

Bobcat has expanded its compact wheel loader portfolio with the introduction of the new L95 model. The new flagship adds to the L85 and L75 compact wheel loaders launched in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The new L95 is powered by a 2.4l V2 Bobcat engine. This Stage V liquid-cooled engine churns out 75hp and is married up to a proportionally regulated hydrostatic motor, which has a top speed of 40km/h.

The motor features two ranges, with a top speed of 25km/h and 40km/h in each.

With visibility in mind, it comes with a full glass door and LED lights.

With an operating weight of 5,376kg, the L95 features a maximum lifting height of 3.3m and a tipping load of 3,339kg. For agricultural work, the L95 can also be configured with 405/70 R20 wheels.

The machine features an automatic parking brake and slope assist features, meaning the parking brake on the L95 is automatically engaged and disengaged as required.

The L95 comes with a well-spec’d cab, with features such as an adjustable and heated premium seat, an air conditioning and heating system and a two-way adjustable steering column. With visibility in mind, it comes with a full glass door and LED lights.

Controls for the differential lock, turtle/rabbit mode, boom float and auxiliary flow control are now all at the operator’s fingertips on the top of the joystick.

The jog shuttle is used to reach, navigate and confirm the set-up of the L95 on the 5in LED display and also to switch to the rear-view camera.

To run high-flow attachments, the L95 can be fitted with a high flow option, providing a hydraulic flow of 100l/min.

Quick-attach hydraulics

The L95 comes as standard with what Bobcat is calling a newly enhanced power quick-tach system compatible with widely used industry standard couplers.

It says the power quick-tach has been redesigned to simplify and protect the hydraulic connections, particularly when exchanging attachments.

The new L95 is powered by a 75hp 2.4l V2 Bobcat engine.

To run high-flow attachments, the L95 can be fitted with a high flow option, providing a hydraulic flow of 100 l/min. To further improve high-flow attachment performance, Bobcat has increased the pressure from 200 to 225 bar.

The firm says this change also reduces the time for automatic derate by 50%, which is set to protect hydraulic components when the machine is cold.

The L95 features a maximum lifting height of 3.3m.

Like the L75 and L85, the L95 comes with the advanced attachment control. This system allows the operator to switch to an alternative machine control pattern.

This offers independent control of the engine speed (and maximum auxiliary flow) and the machine travel speed.

The hydrostatic motor features two ranges, with a top speed of 25km/h and 40km/h in each.

Loaders product manager at Bobcat Jiri Karmazin said: “High performance is assured in the L95 by the combination of the powerful Bobcat 75HP engine, the hydraulics and the 40km/h maximum travel speed.

"As in the L75 and L85, this is complemented by the comfortable and spacious cab, combined with the high stability and lift capacity and impressive breakout, push and pull forces, together with a comprehensive selection of Bobcat attachments. And the enhanced Automatic Ride Control system protects operators from any bumps or rough terrain.”