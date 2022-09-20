The Bobcat MT100 has a tipping load of 1,314kg and a maximum lift height of 2m.

Bobcat has launched its new MT100 mini track loader, which is designed to remove the need for manual labour in applications such as agriculture, construction, and landscaping.

The mini track loader delivers a rated operating capacity of 460kg, a tipping load of 1,314kg and a lift height of 2,057mm. With a standard width of just 904mm (or 1,045mm with the track option), it’s designed for easy passage through confined spaces.

It features an integrated ride-on platform to give the user a wide view to the sides of the machine. Bobcat says its ISO joystick controls are ergonomically designed for finely tuned precision.

The unit is powered by a 25hp Kubota Stage V engine, while the track drive is powered by a 41l/min hydraulic system. Moving the counterweights to the rear uprights increases lift capacity to 485kg and the tipping load to 1,387kg when needed.

The MT100 shares many of the same attachments found on the company’s smaller loaders using the same standard Bob-Tach attachment system.

The MT100 mini track loader is powered by a 25hp Kubota Stage V engine.

With a ground clearance of 205mm, the unit features standard 180mm narrow tracks, or can be specified with optional 250mm wide tracks.

MT100 spec

Rated operating capacity (ISO): 460kg Front CWs – 485kg rear CWs.

Tipping load (ISO): 1,314kg front CWs – 1,387kg rear CWs.

Operating weight: 1,538kg.

Engine: Kubota D902-E4B-BC-1. 18.5kW (25hp) at 3,600rpm.

Travel speed: Forward speed 6.6km/h – reverse speed 4.7km/h.

Hydraulic flow /pressure (Standard): 41l/min at 20MPa.

Width: 904mm (1,045mm wide track option).

Length (with standard bucket): 2,698mm.

Lift height: 2,057mm.

Ground clearance: 205mm.