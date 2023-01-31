The new Bobcat MT100 mini track loader made its Irish debut at the show.

Northern Excavators Ltd exhibited a host of Bobcat material handling equipment, including the newly launched MT100 mini track loader.

The unit is powered by a 25hp Kubota Stage V engine, while the track drive is powered by a 41l/min hydraulic system. Moving the counterweights to the rear uprights increases lift capacity to 485kg and the tipping load to 1,387kg, when needed.

The mini track loader delivers a rated operating capacity of 460kg, a tipping load of 1,314kg, and a lift height of 2,057mm. With a standard width of just 904mm (increasing to 1,045mm with the wider track option), it’s designed for easy passage through confined spaces.

It features an integrated ride-on platform to give the user a wide view to the sides of the machine. Bobcat says its ISO joystick controls are designed for finely tuned precision. With a ground clearance of 205mm, the unit features standard 180mm narrow tracks, or can be specified with optional 250mm wide tracks. The unit is priced at €33,000 plus VAT.