The new E57W is powered by a 57hp Bobcat D24 Stage V engine.

The new E57W is powered by a 57hp Bobcat D24 Stage V engine. The new engine meets the latest emission standards through the use of diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and diesel particulate filter (DPF) after-treatment technology.

According to Bobcat, the maximum 202Nm torque from the D24 engine is available at 1,600RPM (which is 200 RPM lower than for the previous Stage IIIB engine). In turn, the manufacturer claims that this quick availability of power also supports fuel efficiency.

The new excavator also features functions such as engine auto-shut-off (shutting down the engine after the machine has been idling for a specified time) and auto-idle, to help save fuel.

The new excavator features functions such as engine auto-shut-off (shutting down the engine after the machine has been idling for a specified time) and auto-idle, to helo save fuel.

Cab

Bobcat state that it placed an emphasis on creating a comfortable operator environment, with low noise (74 dBA) and low vibration levels. The visibility from the cab is supported by a powerful demisting system, cab and boom LED lights and large side mirrors.

A fully-adjustable, heated, air suspension seat and air conditioning with climate control also come as standard.

The unit comes with fully adjustable controls, including the steering column and joystick consoles. The steering wheel can be positioned to suit the operator. A seat heater, cab light, sun visor and side mirror are all standard equipment.

The E57W is equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen display. Meanwhile, proportional auxiliary flow allows for precise control when using different attachments.

Machine specifications:

Engine: 57hp Bobcat D24 Stage V.

Operating weight: 6,312kg.

Maximum speed: 30km/h.

Lifting capacity at ground level (over front): 1.25t at 5m.

Digging depth (arm 1.9 m): 3,795mm.

Digging reach (arm 1.9 m): 6,400mm.

Digging reach at ground level (arm 1.9 m): 6,190mm.

Digging height (arm 1.9 m): 6,170mm.

Wheelbase: 2,100mm.

Rear swing radius: 1,650mm.

Lifting capacity at ground level (over front): 1.25t at 5m.