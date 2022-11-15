The new Bobcat S86 skidsteer and T86 track loader are the most powerful compact loaders the company has built to date. Both machines source power from the proven Stage V compliant 105hp 3.4l Bobcat engine.
As in all of the manufacturer’s R-Series loaders, the engine is mounted in-line with direct drive to improve the cooling capacity of the engine and hydraulic components.
Both machines come with a choice of three different auxiliary flow outputs, with the standard flow configuration providing 87l/min.
Two additional hydraulic performance functions are available using the new electronic displacement control (EDC) pump which has a high flow function giving 138l/min and a new super flow function taking auxiliary flow to 159l/min.
With an operating weight of 4,536kg, the S86 has a tipping load of 3,175kg. Meanwhile, the tracked T86 has an operating weight of 5,643kg and a tipping load of 5,087kg.
Bobcat says the one-piece sealed and pressurised cab, features low noise and vibration levels, together with the SJC controls as standard, and the informative displays. The cab features air-con, a rear-view camera and a five-inch in-cab display as standard.
SHARING OPTIONS: