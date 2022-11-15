The new Bobcat S86 skidsteer and T86 track loader both source power from the proven Stage V compliant 105hp 3.4l Bobcat engine.

The new Bobcat S86 skidsteer and T86 track loader are the most powerful compact loaders the company has built to date. Both machines source power from the proven Stage V compliant 105hp 3.4l Bobcat engine.

As in all of the manufacturer’s R-Series loaders, the engine is mounted in-line with direct drive to improve the cooling capacity of the engine and hydraulic components.

Both machines come with a choice of three different auxiliary flow outputs, with the standard flow configuration providing 87l/min.

Two additional hydraulic performance functions are available using the new electronic displacement control (EDC) pump which has a high flow function giving 138l/min and a new super flow function taking auxiliary flow to 159l/min.

With an operating weight of 4,536kg, the S86 has a tipping load of 3,175kg. Meanwhile, the tracked T86 has an operating weight of 5,643kg and a tipping load of 5,087kg.

Bobcat says the one-piece sealed and pressurised cab, features low noise and vibration levels, together with the SJC controls as standard, and the informative displays. The cab features air-con, a rear-view camera and a five-inch in-cab display as standard.