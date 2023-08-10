Kevin Kelly, Declan Mangan and judge Mark Priestly with the male and supreme champion Summerhill Bombay Sapphire at the West of Ireland Registered Pedigree Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club premier show and sale in Roscommon Mart. / Shanon Kinahan

The West of Ireland Registered Pedigree Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club held its annual premier show and sale on Wednesday 9 August in Roscommon Mart.

Taking on the task of judging the pre-sale show at this year’s premier pre-sale show was Mark Priestly from the very successful Limestone flock in Northern Ireland.

With many accolades behind his name - including recent success at Balmoral Show and in sales rings in Ballymena and Shrewsbury - the prominent Suffolk breeder found his champion in Summerhill Bombay Sapphire.

Successful

Brought forward by Ballinsloe, Co Galway, breeders Kevin, Mattie and Darragh Kelly, the Howgillfoot Batman son was successful in the open ram class, as well as the male and supreme championship.

The January-born lamb failed to meet his reserve on the night.

Stepping up to the reserve supreme championship spot was Liam Higgins from Athlone, Co Westmeath, with his January-born shearling Fearmor Benji. Sired by Carragh Timeless, Benji unfortunately also failed to meet his reserve.

Top prices

It was a tie at the top for the highest-priced rams in the sale when lot 19 and 29 both scooped €1,000 for their breeders.

First up was Michael and Marie Jennings with their shearling ram Ballygarris Bodyguard.

Bodyguard is sired by the €10,000 Forkins Masterplan and was the first ram to hit the €1,000 mark on the night.

The Jennings’ success continued when their January-born Forkins Masterplan ram Ballygarris Bacardi secured the second-highest price of €950.

The second ram to secure this impressive sum was Charles J Hughe’s January-born lamb Lankhill Bundee. The Westport, Co Mayo-bred lamb was sired by Limestone Paddywhack.