It’s not often I get praise but I was delighted to get a call last Friday reaffirming suspicions that what I scribbled last week about Boherbue in north Cork was correct.

The caller heaping praise on me said: “As a supplier, I don’t know what is going on. Our co-op doesn’t own a feed mill yet we are penalised if we don’t buy our ration from Dairygold or Crecora Mills. Where is the loyalty in that?”

On the milk side, the caller said: “We don’t know if our co-op has a contract signed with Mondelez in Rathmore (formerly Cadbury) to process our milk and we hear stories of our milk criss-crossing the country. No wonder we are in a league of our own at the bottom on milk price.”