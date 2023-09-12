Joseph, Emer and Michael Moran from Co Kilkenny with Gerry Gilgallan of the Irish Angus Cattle Society, pictured with the Supreme Angus Champion, Corlismore Usain Bolt, at the 2023 Strokestown Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

The Irish Angus Cattle Society returned to Strokestown Show last Saturday for their All-Ireland Championships.

Without putting a foot wrong, Joe and Michael Moran’s Corlismore Usain Bolt found himself standing as the All-Ireland Senior Male Champion, before the May 2021-born son of HF Rebel was tapped out as the All-Ireland Supreme Champion by judge Dermot Kilcrann.

All-Ireland Supreme Reserve Championship saw the Reserve Senior Male Champion, Thegrove Vandame, from the herd of Mark Beirne, join forces with Usain Bolt at the top of the line-up. The stylish July 2022-born bull was sired by Caulry Nationwide.

Junior Males

The All-Ireland Junior Male Championship was awarded to Ger Ryan’s Ryan Vernon. An August 2022-born son of Keirsbeath Karma, who has already enjoyed huge success this show season.

Ger’s sons, Kieran and Matthew, were also tapped forward as the Junior and Intermediate All-Ireland Irish Angus YDP Champions respectively.

All-Ireland Junior Male Reserve Champion saw Gurtavoher Venice take the plaudits for breeder John Barlow and family. The yearling bull was sired by Clooncarne Pellet.

Females

The All-Ireland Senior Female Champion was no stranger to the show ring after Gráinne and Michael Horan enjoyed plenty of success with her at shows this summer.

Their success continued when judge Dermot Kilcrann tapped forward Coolcran Violet, a January 2022-born daughter of Rawburn Mighty as this year’s champion.

The All-Ireland Senior Female Reserve Champion was scooped up by Brendan and Niall Regan’s Coneyisland Uptown Girl. The November 2021-born daughter of Drumcrow Savoy is also no stranger to the show ring after ripping it up on the show scene earlier this year.

Junior Females

The All-Ireland Junior Female Championship saw Dillon Vancouver, a September 2022-born heifer sired by Lavally Prince, take the plaudits once again for the father-and-son duo of Brendan and Niall Regan.

Gerard Kilgallon (IACS vice-president), Mark Beirne, Dermot Kilcrann (judge) Patrick Beirne, Nigel Brady (AW Ennis sponsor), Yvonne Brady (IACS breeding officer) with the All-Ireland Reserve Supreme Champion. \ T Kennedy

Niall also proved himself as a skilful young handler, as he went on to be tapped out as the All-Ireland Irish Angus YDP Senior Showmanship Champion.

Continuing their winning streak and claiming the All-Ireland Junior Female Reserve Championship was Alan Gibbons, aided by his father Frank and brother David, with the December 2022-born Carrowboy Vida, sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg.

Cow and Calf

The All-Ireland Cow and Calf Championship was secured by father-and-daughter duo, Noel and Lisa Dowd, who on the same day shared massive achievements in the Shorthorn section.

Their April 2015-born cow, Mayo Maeve, stole the show with her February-born calf Loughglass Willow at foot.