The arm float force system can be retrofitted to any make or model of hedge cutter with manual or electric arm float.

Bomford has developed a new arm float force system to provide operators with additional support when cutting verges or along the ground.

The new plug-and-play system has been designed for use with any type of control system and any make or model of hedge cutter with manual or electric arm float.

It works by connecting into the float valve section on the hedge cutter arm to provide a visual display of the pressure being created when the head is on the ground.

The operator can adjust the pressure being exerted through the hydraulic system into the head, whether it’s positive or negative, in order to find the ‘sweet spot’ for the job in hand.

All necessary parts and components come with the kit, including the cab-mounted visual display box and suction mount.