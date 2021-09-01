The book was launched at Teagsc Oak Park, Co Carlow.

On Wednesday 1 September, a new book documenting the history of Irish agricultural advisory services and its role in developing rural Ireland was launched at a virtual event at Teagasc Oak Park, Co Carlow.

Written by Dr Mícheál Ó Fathartaigh, the book titled Developing Rural Ireland - A History of the Irish Agricultural Advisory Services was officially launched by Minister McConalogue.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said: “This book is a wonderful insight into the history of rural Ireland, agriculture and farming. For much of our history, rural Ireland was underdeveloped compared to many of our industrialised neighbours, but this changed, with agriculture going through a series of evolutions and revolutions.

“In just 100 years, Irish agriculture changed and is leading the world in a dynamic and ambitious way. Central to this development was the advent of the advisory services in Ireland.”

A big change in perception

Author of the book, Dr Mícheál Ó Fathartaigh said: “In 1900, rural Ireland and Irish agriculture were synonymous with poverty, but by 2000 they had become identified with progress.

“Many people and organisations contributed to this progress, but chief among these were the Irish agricultural advisory services. With their establishment, agricultural instructors, trained to the highest international standards, were dispatched to every community in rural Ireland.

“Their brief was to work with farmers helping them to improve their farm enterprises, and in doing so, to develop rural Ireland,” he continued.

Teagasc director Professor Gerry Boyle was also speaking at the launch.

“What emerges clearly from the book, is the public good role of the advisory services throughout its 120 years. There are so many occasions in its history, that if the advisory service didn’t exist, it would have had to be created.”

Copies of Developing Rural Ireland - A History of the Irish Agricultural Advisory Services are available for purchase from Wordwell Books.