The spring barley harvest is almost complete in many areas.

The Boortmalt intake operated by Dalton's in Athy will reopen on Thursday 18 August.

The intake closed last Thursday 11 August, as a huge amount of grain had been taken in and the driers were not running correctly.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal on the Athy intake, Dalton's said: "Due to last-minute supply chain issues, some key components did not arrive on time and therefore our new grain intake, drying and storage facility had a delayed commissioning.

"The early harvest, fine weather and huge volume of barley that were taken in from 3-11 August put us in a position where we felt we had no option other than to close the intake and assure the quality and food safety of the barley received.

"We will be open again from 18 August. Lessons have been learned and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and to all growers who have been affected."