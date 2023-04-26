Barley growing in the shadow of Boortmalt just outside Athy, Co Kildare. \ Philip Doyle

Price averaging to calculate the Boortmalt harvest price is currently under way and, so far, that average price is at €265/t, but is subject to a €10/t charge.

The harvest price for Boortmalt suppliers is calculated based on the average FOB Creil Planet price at close of business each Wednesday from mid-April to mid-September.

So far, the price on 13 and 20 April has been €265/t. This price will be subject to a €10/t charge introduced by the company to cover drying and logistics costs. Distilling barley should receive a €10/t bonus.

However, farmers are not directly supplying Boortmalt this year and instead will sell their grain to merchants across the country who will in turn supply Boortmalt.

Some farmers have already fixed the price of up to 40% of their barley. Farmers were offered two prices for barley delivered in harvest 2023 – one in December 2022 of €320/t and another in March 2023 of €300/t. Farmers could fix the price on up to 20% of their barley on both occasions.