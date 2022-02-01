Boortmalt has announced its second fixed price offer of €270/t for malting barley. Growers can now fix up to a maximum of 40% of their 2022 contract at this price.

In November, the maltster offered a fixed price of €250/t for up to 20% of growers' committed tonnages (based on normal yield and rejection rates).

Growers who took the offer can now forward sell another 20% of their contract at the new contract price. However, growers who did not participate in the first fixed price offer can now sell up to 40% at the new price.

The price represents the highest ever forward price offered by Boortmalt and is indicative of the current market conditions.

The price pertains to malting barley delivered to store in-spec and will remain valid until mid-February.