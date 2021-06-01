Suppliers of Boortmalt will be interested to know where the free-on-board (FOB) Creil price for Planet malting barley is currently sitting.

The average price is calculated from the price at the close of business each Wednesday for that particular grain from 15 April to 23 September 2021, and that average price is paid to farmers at harvest.

Those who have already fixed a price for percentages of their grain will be paid the average price on the remaining grain.

The price currently stands at €222.57/t and dropped by €3/t from 20 May to 27 May.

The prices from 15 April to 27 May are detailed below.

Growers who provide distilling grade barley will be paid €10/t on top of that price.

Free-on-board Creil malting barley price:

15 April - €215/t.

22 April - €221/t.

29 April - €223/t.

6 May - €231/t.

13 May - €227/t.

20 May - €222/t.

27 May - €219/t.

Average - €222.57/t.