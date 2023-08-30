Boortmalt has cancelled two meetings with the IFA in what is one of the worst years possible for farmers, IFA grain committee chair Kieran McEvoy has said.

Another request for a meeting has been made.

It comes as Boortmalt has told the Irish Farmers Journal that the grain output of its Athy maltings plant has been fully allocated.

However, many tillage farmers are wondering what barley will fill these contracts as a large majority of their crops have been rejected.

From protein levels to green grains and fusarium, there were numerous issues with crops this year.

No changes to specifications were made during the harvest, despite calls from the IFA to do so.

Small changes to protein and bushel levels could have helped to get some more crops over the line.

Barley which passes malting standards offers approximately €120/t above feed barley prices for many who fixed the price on some of their crop.

“The reality is if you don’t get your barley malted this year you’re not going to break even,” McEvoy stated.

Last week, Boortmalt would not disclose how much of its contracted tonnage was delivered so far and would not detail how much malting barley is needed for their suppliers.

If the Athy plant is working to full capacity then the company has previously said that approximately 180,000t of malting barley is needed.

The company would not disclose how much barley was contracted this year, deeming it commercially sensitive.

It also stated that it could not estimate how much barley has failed standards as farmer contracts are with the private merchants who are now supplying Boortmalt.

“The farmer contract is directly with the merchant so Boortmalt doesn’t possess this data,” it stated.

Boortmalt declined to confirm the merchants who are assembling malting barley for it under contract. However, a number of these merchants did outline rejection rates from 50-80% across the country in recent weeks.