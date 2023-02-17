Galway, Waterford, Clare and Cork are set to benefit the most.

Some 67 new or enhanced rural bus services have been proposed for the country in a new bus plan that was launched on Friday 17 February.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, along with the National Transport Authority (NTA), launched the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan for 2023 in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

This plan to strengthen the existing bus service and connect more towns and townlands across the state has been described as one of the most ambitious yet for rural transport.

In 2022, almost €4m was invested in implementing Connecting Ireland bus services, but this year, that figure will double to €8.5m, provided by the Department of Transport and NTA.

Bus Éireann and TFI Local Link will be key partners in the delivery of the new services this year.

Some 20 of the routes identified in the 2023 implementation plan are to be delivered by Bus Éireann in counties such as Galway, Waterford, Clare and Cork.

Passenger numbers

According to the NTA, passenger numbers on buses are returning to pre-COVID levels. This is particularly the case on TFI Local Link services in rural Ireland, it said.

The annual passenger journey figure for 2019 was 2.5m and, in 2022, that rose to 2.8m, a recovery of 112% following lows during COVID-19.

Weekly passenger numbers peaked at over 45,000 on weeks in November and December 2022, confirming people’s desire to use the improved and enhanced services.

Commenting at the launch, Minister Ryan said: "We know from last year’s statistics that people respond positively to new routes and services, backed up by our new cheaper fares.

"Young people, in particular, are choosing to use public transport more, which is great.

"It’s more convenient, it’s more accessible and frequent than it’s been and it’s cheaper than driving and paying for a parking spot all day in college or school. The more people choose public transport, the better it is for our environment as well."

NTA CEO Anne Graham said that the plan will deliver better access to safe, reliable and more frequent bus services connecting towns and villages.

“The NTA is continuing its efforts to improve rural bus services by identifying areas that require additional services and we are committed to continuing to develop connectivity and mobility in rural areas through the phased roll-out of new and enhanced bus services this year and in future years," she said.

To see the list of routes, click here.