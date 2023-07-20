The additional funding of €500,000 will be used in the first six months of 2024 for organic promotion and development. \ Philip Doyle

Minister of State of the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett has announced an additional €500,000 in Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) funding for the promotion and development of the Irish organic sector.

Announcing the funding of €500,000, Minister Hackett told the Energy and Farm Diversification Show in Gurteen Agricultural College on Thursday: “Earlier this year, I announced that BAR funding of €1m has been allocated to allow Bord Bia to promote Irish agricultural produce.

"This additional funding of €500,000 will be used in the first six months of 2024 to build on the work that has already commenced.”

Opportunity

“Organic farming is a real opportunity for Irish farmers and I would urge them to ensure they are not losing out on improving their lifestyles and incomes and make the decision to switch to organic farming,” she said.

“This additional support will facilitate the delivery of marketing campaigns to highlight to consumers the increasing availability of quality Irish organic food.

"It will also showcase the sustainable methods used to produce it, which not only benefit the environment, but also promote the highest animal welfare standards,” she said.

The Department of Agriculture has been working in partnership with Bord Bia in identifying further opportunities for Irish farmers and processors to grow their organic presence and increase market share through this funding.

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said: "The additional BAR funding is another very welcome addition to the ongoing investment in the Irish organic sector.

"This fund will further enhance Bord Bia’s range of activities, all designed to support the long-term growth of the organic sector in Ireland and abroad.”