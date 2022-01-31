Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett joined Boots Ireland managing director Stephen Watkins in Kilnavara, Co Cavan, as Boots began its initiative to plant 15,000 native woodland trees.

Boots Ireland is to plant 15,000 native woodland trees including oak, scots pine, birch and hazel on an 11-acre site at Kilnavara, Co Cavan.

The planting is in celebration of Boots’ 25 years in Ireland and is being carried out in partnership with the Department of Agriculture’s woodland environment fund (WEF).

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett joined Boots Ireland managing director Stephen Watkins in Cavan as the first trees were planted on Monday.

Planting encouraged

The WEF provides an access point for individual businesses to help expand Ireland’s native woodland resource, by providing additional incentives to encourage landowners to plant new native woodlands.

According to the WEF, native woodlands are an integral part of Ireland’s natural heritage, history and culture, and are unique in terms of their biodiversity.

Speaking in Cavan, Minister McConalogue said: “It is important that companies and individuals play their part in reducing the amount of carbon we emit and I commend Boots and the team for all their hard work.”

Partnership

Minister Hackett added: “[The WEF] fund demonstrates the best of public-private partnership, as it offers firms the opportunity to top up payments to farmers and landowners who commit to Department-funded forestry.”

Owner of the planting site in Kilnavara, Co Cavan, Jane McGovern said: “It’s fantastic that Boots Ireland have come on board with their genuine interest in expanding Ireland’s native woodlands and enhancement of natural biodiversity.

“We hope that in a few years, with their support, we will have a beautiful native woodland habitat within walking distance of Cavan town that the local community can benefit from.”

