Cliodhna Muldoon with the female and reserve overall champion, Trusk Jojo, judge Heather Adams and April Power with the male champion and the supreme all-Ireland champion, BoPeep Klyde. \ Lauren Payne Photography

The first Valais Blacknose all-Ireland finals saw over 50 pedigree Valais Blacknose sheep representing flocks from all corners of the country who travelled to Mullingar Show to compete in the nine all-Ireland classes.

Judge Heather Adams from the renowned Deepdale flock in Derbyshire, UK, had the task of choosing her champions which began with the highly contested lamb classes.

Adams, who has bred the Swiss mountain breed for eight years, stated she was looking for “a sheep with a great wide stance, lots of wool on the face and legs and a good deep chest”.

Adams found her male champion in a powerful January-born ram lamb, BoPeep Klyde, bred by April Power, Co Limerick. The reserve male championship was won by a shearling ram, BoPeep Jax, from the Cottage flock of Gemma Hurley, Co Kilkenny.

The female champion was snapped up by Donegal shearling ewe, Trusk Jojo, from breeder Clíodhna Muldoon, with the reserve championship title going to a smart ewe lamb, Mountainview Kacie, bred by Elaine Jeffers from Co Carlow.

BoPeep Klyde proceeded to be crowned the overall all-Ireland supreme champion at the first event with the reserve overall championship title going to the female champion, Trusk Jojo.