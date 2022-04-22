Bord Bia has announced that Michael Murphy, the agency’s current organisation and industry talent development director, will assume the role of interim CEO in June, following the departure of current CEO Tara McCarthy.

In March, Bord Bia announced that McCarthy would step down in June 2022. Murphy will work alongside the current agency chief until her departure.

Murphy has experience in leading a number of Bord Bia departments over the past 20 years, including a period managing Bord Bia’s London office and leading its European office network. He was also markets director for nine years.

He has been involved in the development and execution of strategy as part of the senior leadership since 2007.

Talent academy

The interim CEO was responsible for the development of Bord Bia’s talent academy, including five MSc programmes with two universities.

A Wexford native, Murphy commenced his career as a policy analyst in the Irish Farmers' Association and has previously worked in the Department of Agriculture.

He studied agricultural economics in University College Dublin from 1985 to 1989.

It’s an honour to accept this position on an interim basis

Bord Bia chair Dan MacSweeney said: “While we conduct the search for a successor to Tara, Michael brings a wealth of experience from the food, drink and horticulture sector to this interim role across all the priority issues facing the industry and the organisation.

"We believe Michael will be an energising and positive influence in continuing the successful delivery of our new and exciting strategy.”

On his interim appointment, Michael Murphy said: “It’s an honour to accept this position on an interim basis. I’m delighted to be able to work alongside Tara during this handover phase to ensure a smooth transition in the delivery of services to our industry.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the board, the leadership team and all my committed colleagues in Bord Bia and in Government and to support our farmer and producer members in bringing Ireland’s outstanding food, drink and horticulture to the world.”

