Nothing beats a few free samples when you’re at a trade show to keep you ticking-over until lunch eh?

Well, if you were in Nuremberg last week for Biofach, the world largest organic trade fair, and you fancied a few Irish organic food samples, I’m afraid you were in the wrong Berg.

Glenisk’s yoghurts and Good Herdsmen’s beef ended up in Hamburg rather than Nuremberg.

Nevertheless, I’m told it was quickly forgotten about that night in Mulligan’s Irish pub, where the local brew was sampled.