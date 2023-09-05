Bord Bia could not comment on which supermarket or supermarkets are under investigation. / Getty Images

Bord Bia is currently conducting an investigation into the use of promotional materials bearing its quality assurance mark to promote non-Irish origin food goods in Irish supermarkets, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

On Monday, the Irish Farmers Journal documented the use of Bord Bia’s quality assurance 'origin: Ireland' logos on in-store posters and leaflets in three Lidl stores for produce which was not exclusively of Irish origin.

A product line promoted as ‘Irish courgettes’ and named as ‘Irish courgettes’ on shelf-labelling proved to be at least partially of UK origin in all three stores, despite the use of Bord Bia logos to promote the line.

In one of these stores, all of these half-price ‘Irish courgettes’ on the shelf were of UK origin.

No comment

Lidl Ireland has not commented on its use of Bord Bia labelling for non-Irish origin vegetables, nor on the naming of product lines as Irish when they originate from overseas.

Bord Bia told the Irish Farmers Journal that its logo “can only be used on advertising or promotional fliers where all product being advertised or promoted is Bord Bia quality assured”.

It could not comment on which supermarket or supermarkets are under investigation.

“Bord Bia has sought clarification from the retailer on the reported issues,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

Bord Bia monitors the use of its marks in stores year-round by conducting retail audits and there is a “defined process in place” for the approval of its logo on promotional materials.

In addition, companies that use a Bord Bia logo, including retailers, must contact the body if they become aware that they have misused the logo.

“We are committed to protecting the integrity of the quality mark and we take the misuse of the logo very seriously,” the spokesperson for Bord Bia added.