New 'Buona Per Natura' Irish beef advertisements seen on buses in Rome, Italy.

Bord Bia has announced an investment of €1m for the marketing of Irish beef across key UK and EU markets this autumn.

The investment is aimed at improving Bord Bia’s support to the beef sector, which it says has been affected with “increasingly difficult trading conditions”.

The beef sector is facing increasingly diffiicult trading conditions, says Bord Bia.

The marketing of Irish quality assured steak in the UK, Germany, Italy and Belgium will be a focus, as will the promotion of Irish stewing cuts in the Netherlands.

Promotion campaign

The €1m promotional campaign will include what Bord Bia described as 110 “prominent” billboard advertisements across cities in the North-Rhine Westphalia region of Germany and 315 digital billboards near major retail parks in Belgium.

In Italy, in addition to 185 billboards, 127 trams and buses across Milan, Rome and Bologna will feature quality assured Irish steak advertisements throughout October and November.

In the UK, Bord Bia is promoting Irish steaks with key retail partners, including an organic Irish beef promotion with a leading online retailer.

Bord Bia interim CEO Michael Murphy.

Bord Bia’s interim CEO Michael Murphy made the funding announcement at the Salon International d'Alimentation (SIAL) Paris trade show for the food sector.

The world’s largest business-to-business food trade show, SIAL Paris runs from 15 to 19 October.

Ireland has two stands at the event, with 14 Origin Green exhibitors present between the two pavilions in the meat and dairy halls.

Bord Bia says the Irish food companies will be “spotlighting their independently verified sustainability credentials” to the expected 300,000 visitors, including key food and drink buyers, from over 200 countries.

‘Concerted effort’

Speaking at the event, Murphy said the €1m spend on beef promotions across Europe and the UK this autumn is a “concerted effort to meet the rising challenges of the marketplace and the cost-of-living crisis, which will impact consumer spending”.

“We are conscious of the challenges faced by farmers and we believe this suite of promotional activities across key European countries and the UK will enhance sales of Irish beef steaks across markets.”

Minister of State for new market development at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon TD is also attending SIAL Paris to support the Irish companies present.

Minister of State for New Market Development at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon TD. \ Philip Doyle

“Structured engagements such as SIAL offer a real opportunity to communicate the premium quality of Ireland’s food and drink offering, to the benefit of all those along the value chain, with farming families at the centre of this,” he said.

Italian market

Bord Bia also highlighted that the launch of the autumn campaign with key Italian customers will be reinforced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue during his visit to Italy this week.

The Minister will meet with Italian trade stakeholders in Milan on Tuesday, following his participation in the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) World Food Forum 2022 in Rome.

