Bord Bia, through its talent academy, has launched its 2023 postgraduate programme - the Bord Bia marketing fellowship - with up to 20 fully funded places on offer.

The programme, intended for graduates with a few years’ work experience, is run in partnership with the University College Dublin (UCD) Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, where the successful applicants will undertake a fully funded masters.

Students will also receive a bursary and will partake in a guaranteed work placement through Bord Bia’s domestic and global network.

Through the programme, Bord Bia is seeking “Ireland’s future food and drink industry leaders” and reports that over 80% of the students who complete the marketing fellowship are retained in relevant food industry roles.

The closing date for applications for the programme is 20 June and it commences in January 2023. Those interested can apply here.

‘Immense’ opportunities

Bord Bia organisation and industry talent director Michael Murphy described the potential opportunities for graduates in the agri-food industry as “immense”.

He said: “Last year, Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture exports reached a record €13.5bn. Bord Bia is actively seeking to recruit and retain top-class talent for this dynamic and growing sector, with the talent academy acting as an incubator for individuals seeking to supercharge their careers.”

Successful applicants to the programme will be placed within leading international food and drink companies, including Mars, McDonalds, Nestlé, Tesco.

The locations these placements will be can include New York, Amsterdam, Madrid, Dubai, Singapore and many more.

The programmes combine in-class learning from the world’s leading food business experts with overseas food business experience

Conor Heavey of UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, said: “The Bord Bia Talent Academy programmes at UCD Smurfit Executive Development are a unique career development opportunity. The programmes combine in-class learning from the world’s leading food business experts with overseas food business experience.

“Action learning assignments are blended with academic and business education and training modules. Participants benefit from the strong emphasis on professional and career development. Most are now in excellent roles in the Irish food sector.”

Michael Murphy said: “Fellows on the marketing fellowship will combine this dynamic, hands-on experience with a fully funded master’s qualification from UCD Smurfit School, with access to some of the world’s best food industry educators from business schools, including Harvard, IMD, NYU Stern and UCD Smurfit School.”

