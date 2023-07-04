Bord Bia will know the outcome of the application in the autumn. \ Donal O'Leary

Bord Bia has submitted an application to the European Commission seeking €2.7m to promote Ireland’s organic meat abroad for the first time.

If approved, the funding will support an organic trade campaign for Irish organic beef and lamb in Germany, Belgium, Austria and Sweden over a three-year period.

Confirming the move, a Bord Bia spokesperson said: “The successful execution of this trade campaign will underpin and boost market demand for EU and Irish organic beef and sheepmeat in the face of the current challenging economic context, and thereby further develop livestock producer interest in transitioning to organic production methods.

“It will be late September or early October before Bord Bia knows the outcome of the application.”

It comes as the Department of Agriculture has urged consumers to commit 10% of their weekly shop to seasonal Irish organic produce.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Jack Nolan head of the Department’s organic division, said consumers “need to put their money where their thoughts are on organics”.

“If organic food is what we want as a society, then we need to support the farmers that are doing it.

“The Government is pushing hard on organics, the support structure is being built, and we know there is a big EU market worth €54bn, but farmers need support.

“It’s not like everyone will switch to buying organics. I know there is a cost-of-living crisis, but if people committed just 10% of their weekly shop to seasonal Irish organic produce, it works out at only a 1% cost increase in their weekly bill, as costings suggest there is a 10% premium on organic food,” said Nolan.

“It’s affordable, it’s doable and it would have a major impact because the more people that support it, the more farmers are going to come in. Ultimately that is what’s needed to support more organic produce in Ireland and for the export market.

“There is 700,000t of food wasted in Ireland every year, if we cut down on our food waste and managed it better, we’d be well able to afford a 1% price increase.

“The environmental pressure coming on farmers is causing them to make changes. There is a reduction in the amount of fertiliser and pesticides they can use, and they’ll be well supported to go organic, but it takes consumers to go into the shop and choose it.”

Nolan believes the sector “will definitely reach” its target of 10% of all land nationwide being farmed organically by 2030 – the figure currently stands at 4%.