I note that the Department’s TB eradication programme was assigned a budget of €57m for 2024, on par with Bord Bia (€56m) and organics (€57m).
You’d wonder which Minister McConalogue finds better value for money, with the same spending for Bord Bia and organics as there is for TB testing and a bit of badger vaccination.
The €57m for organics will keep the target of having 10% of all farmland converted on track, said Minister Pippa Hackett. Will the same money see a 10% reduction in TB reactors?
