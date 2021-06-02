Bord Bia is set to begin carbon footprinting quality assured (QA) Irish sheep farms for the first time.
The lamb carbon footprint, accredited by the Carbon Trust, will be calculated using data provided by farmers through a survey they will be requested to complete prior to their Bord Bia QA audit.
The survey will be piloted on a small number of farms in the coming weeks, before it becomes a requirement for all sheep farmers later this year. Bord Bia already calculates the carbon footprint of beef and dairy farms.
The carbon footprint will be calculated based on CO2-equivalent per kilogram of live weight lamb.
Data
Deirdre Ryan, director of Origin Green and sustainable assurance at Bord Bia, said: “Our unique national infrastructure, through the sustainable assurance schemes, allows Bord Bia to access and quantify the environmental performance of Irish beef and dairy farms at scale.
“We can now capture carbon emission data on approximately 12,000 quality assured sheep farms, adding further proof points to the sustainability story of Irish farming in our export markets.”
Bord Bia also intends to increase the number of quality assured sheep farms.
Survey
The survey is divided into eight parts pertaining to:
