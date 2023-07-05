The long-running veterinary medicines rule change saga has finally come to a close with the bill passing into law in the Seanad this week.

The new rules will take effect in January 2024 and will require farmers who wish to purchase animal medicines, including dosing products, to have a prescription from a veterinary practitioner to make the purchase.

Farm organisations were worried that the new law would see only vets selling such animal medicines. However, an amendment to the bill has allowed trained “responsible persons” working in agricultural merchants, pharmacies and co-ops dispense these products.

However, in a surprise addition, the amended bill will also see Bord Bia allowed access to animal medicine usage on farms, which could be used to cross reference records as part of quality-assurance inspections in the future.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal Ollie Ryan said: “The Irish Licenced Merchants Association welcomes the passing of the bill. This is a vital part of the overall legislation in ensuring farmers have competitive access to veterinary medicines and ensuring their use is appropriate and effective”