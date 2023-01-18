Bord Bia will launch two new EU co-funded promotion campaigns for potatoes and mushrooms across Ireland and a number of key EU member states this year.

The EU potato campaign "Potatoes, Prepare To Be Surprised" is running in Belgium, France and Ireland with a budget of €3.4m. Some €900,000 of the spend will be used to directly target consumers in the Irish market from 2023-2025.

‘Sustainable European Mushrooms’ will run in Poland, Netherlands, Spain, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Belgium and Hungary with a budget of €5m, €270,000 of which will be targeted for Ireland.

The investment in promoting Irish food produce comes as one of 14 EU co-funded promotions with Bord Bia involvement, at a combined value of €44.2m between 2015 and 2025.

€900,000 will be spent to promote the potatoes in Ireland. \ Donal O' Leary

Currently, Bord Bia has five active EU-co funded campaigns running across 22 different markets globally, including a dairy campaign in Asia, a beef and lamb campaign in China, Japan, South Korea and the US, and a pork and poultry promotion in China and Mexico.

Next tranche

Earlier this week, the European Commission announced the allocation of €186m for the promotion of sustainable EU agri-food products in 2023.

Bord Bia EU promotions senior manager Declan Fennell said the food board will submit applications for this new agri-food promotion funding.