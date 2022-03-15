Bord Bia has said Irish beef will be promoted across Europe and Southeast Asia.

Bord Bia is using St Patrick’s Day festivities to promote Irish food and drink goods in 18 countries as part of its efforts to support the Irish agri-food industry.

Beef, spirits and seafood will be among the products promoted both in Europe and further afield as part of Bord Bia’s communication of Irish goods’ “unique offering” to consumers.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin will present a hamper of Origin Green-certified produce to a delegation of US figures in the White House during his state visit. The hamper will include Irish cheese, whiskey and chocolates.

The retailer Whole Foods will also run an ‘Ode to Ireland’ promotion of Irish spirits in 147 stores across the US.

“Our industry has shown remarkable resilience and solidarity in the face of the challenging trading environment brought about by COVID-19 over the last two years, all of which has had a huge impact on the retail and foodservice sectors,” stated the CEO of Bord Bia Tara McCarthy.

“This international programme of events for St Patrick’s Day will further help to support the sector and highlight the quality of our unique offering to a global audience,” she said.

Europe and Asia

“Millions of consumers” in Germany will see Irish beef promoted in supermarkets and grocery stores this month, with similar smaller-scale promotions being ran in France, Luxembourg, the Nordic states and Spain.

Bord Bia is also running a quality-assured beef advertisement campaign on Italian public transport from March until May. Billboards in large Italian cities will be used to feature Irish beef too.

Promotional activities are also scheduled in Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam to showcase Irish meat, dairy, seafood and beverages to consumers and the food service industries in Southeast Asia.