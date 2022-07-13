Research commissioned by Bord Bia in 2021 found that the greatest opportunity for growth in the organic market is through the retail channel. \ Philip Doyle

Bord Bia is to raise awareness of the range and availability of organic produce from Ireland among consumers this summer.

Organic beef, lamb, dairy, seafood, eggs, fresh produce and prepared consumer foods will be promoted in Tesco and SuperValu stores and on Aldi and Lidl social media channels from July to September.

Fiona Twomey, Bord Bia retail specialist, said: “Organically produced food is highly trusted by Irish consumers. However, Bord Bia research conducted last year found that when faced with a choice between organic and local, over 66% of Irish shoppers have a preference for local.

“Based upon this insight, Bord Bia initiated this pilot project to raise awareness among consumers of the availability of organic food from Ireland so that they can choose both organic and local.”

Research

Research commissioned by Bord Bia in 2021 found that the greatest opportunity for growth in the organic market is through the retail channel where sales of organic produce have grown 19% since 2019.