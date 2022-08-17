I see Bord na Móna has no plans to change its name, despite ceasing turf and peat production. The company’s name has a strong heritage and legacy of supporting economic development by helping Ireland secure its own supply of energy, it has said.
Now, a “climate solutions company”, it says, it will continue its legacy on helping Ireland meet the socioeconomic, energy and climate objectives for the 21st century. Literally meaning the turf board, it really sounds like Bord no Móna anymore.
