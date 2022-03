The Dealer says Bord na Móna has found a new field of expertise.

I see Bord na Móna is calling itself a “climate solutions company” a move that sees it go from brown to green indeed.

I wonder now, like the suited tech heads already established in this lucrative sector, will they be able to give me advice on my new recycling bins?

The company has redefined itself just in time for Europe’s new biodiversity laws, which may see over 100,000ha of Irish peatlands rewetted.

In that case, I’m sure they’ll be water sport experts in future too.