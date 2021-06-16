Over 260 lots are up for grabs at Saturday's Bord Na Móna online auction hosted by Wilson's Auctions.

Bord Na Móna is preparing to auction surplus-to-requirement machinery from its Derrygreenagh site in Rochfortbridge, Co Offaly, N91 YX30, this Saturday 19 June at 10am.

Over 260 lots are booked for the auction. This includes over 150 tractors, a mix of both two-and four-wheel drive New Holland, Ford, Massey Ferguson, John Deere, Fiat and Valtra brands.

There will also be a selection of excavators, bog machines, dozers, engines and tyres.

The auction is being held by Wilsons Auctions via LiveBid.

All lots can be viewed online and interested bidders can register through Wilsons Auctions website no later than 24 hours before the auction starts.