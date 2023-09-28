High energy prices last year helped drive an increase in annual profit at Bord na Móna to €95.2m, a record high and an increase from the previous year’s €78.9m.

The semi-state said it will pay a one-off enhanced dividend to the Exchequer of €37.8m, with the strong financial performance driven in particular by its renewable energy portfolio.

Bord na Móna has made significant investments in wind farms, and plans to continue that into the future. The company plans to grow its renewable energy portfolio by 35% this year, matching last year’s progress.

As well as on-shore wind, the company is also getting into offshore wind development in a joint venture with Ocean Winds.

Bord na Móna also said that its peatlands rehabilitation programme continued, with 5,000 hectares restored in the past 12 months.